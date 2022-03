Spring in Houston arts means new season announcements, and the latest anticipation-brewing lineup unveiling comes courtesy of Theatre Under the Stars. “We have a fantastic collection of shows for our 2022-23 Season including a world premiere production that we know our audiences will love, a beloved Disney musical and one of the astounding new classics of the American theatre,” says Dan Knechtges, artistic director for Theatre Under The Stars in a recent statement about the ’22-’23 lineup. “This season is going to be so much fun, an incredible and amazing journey! I cannot wait to share it with all of Houston.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO