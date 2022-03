GILES COUNTY, I-65 The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Giles County.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO