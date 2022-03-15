ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers clear cap space by releasing veteran OT Bryan Bulaga

By Adam Stites
 1 day ago
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers made one of the biggest free agent splashes Monday when the team reached an agreement with cornerback J.C. Jackson on an $82.5 million deal. One day later, the Chargers cleared some room under the salary cap by releasing veteran offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Bulaga, who will turn 33 next week, was a pricy free agency acquisition for the Chargers two years ago, but struggled through injuries for most of his tenure with the team. He missed six games in 2020 due to a back injury and spent all but one game on the injured reserve in 2021. In his absence, Los Angeles started third-year tackle Storm Norton on the right side of the offensive line.

While Norton was tendered by the Chargers earlier Tuesday, the team is likely on the hunt for an upgrade at right tackle with the departure of Bulaga.

Bulaga spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers after he was picked in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. By releasing him Tuesday, the Chargers cleared $10.7 million in cap space.

Aaron Wilson
