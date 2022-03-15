Meet the “Oh Say Can You Sing” judges

The world is better place when there is another cat video on the internet. We all know that Al Gore (hallowed be thy name) invented the internet for the sole purpose of sharing funny and cute videos of cats. This is not always the case, and this cat video is slightly different in that we have Bruce the Cat singing the blues while his owner plays the guitar. It has to be a pretty cool day when you sit down to strum some blues and you realize that your cat is singing along with you. We can only imagine the lyrics that Bruce is singing, because we don't speak cat.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO