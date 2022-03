Morris (rest) is out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. Morris and Reggie Jackson will both get rest days as the team travels to Cleveland to face the Cavs on Monday. As such, Terance Mann and Amir Coffey could see some extra minutes. Morris is averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game this season, and he should rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Raptors.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO