Trail Blazers' Eric Bledsoe: Out again Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bledsoe (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
KTVZ

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Person
Eric Bledsoe
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Kris Dunn: Plays 20 minutes in Blazers debut

Dunn closed with two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 122-113 loss to the Hawks. Making his first NBA appearance of the season, Dunn was the first guard off the bench for the shorthanded Trail Blazers, who brought him in on a 10-day deal over the weekend. A top-10 pick in 2016, Dunn entered the league with considerable expectations, but he's appeared in only five total games over the last two seasons, and he may have trouble securing a guaranteed contract again in 2022-23.
#Blazers#The Trail Blazers#Clippers
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Clears protocols, will play Tuesday

McCollum has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will play in Tuesday's game against the Suns. On Monday afternoon, coach Willie Green hinted at the possibility of McCollum passing through protocols in time to return Tuesday, and that's exactly what's transpired. This is great news for fantasy managers who were bracing for McCollum to potentially be available for only two of the Pelicans' three games this week.
numberfire.com

Rockets' Eric Gordon (illness) ruled out Wednesday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. Gordon was a late scratch on Sunday due to a knee injury and he had the same designation entering Wednesday, but he has apparently been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness. Garrison Mathews will likely draw another start on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Feast again

Watford finished with 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 39 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to Atlanta. Watford is a volume scorer at the power forward position. He's now accumulated at least 22 points in each of his last three outings. Watford is worth a look in most standard leagues, but the eventual return of Justice Winslow (achilles) looms.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Out again Wednesday

Wiggins (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Wiggins was unable to practice Tuesday and will be sidelined for the second straight game due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Nemanja Bjelica is also out Wednesday for the same reason, leaving Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, and Otto Porter in line for increased run.
NewsBreak
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
numberfire.com

C.J. Elleby coming off the bench for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward C.J. Elleby is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Elleby will move to the bench on Wednesday with Justise Winslow starting against New York. Our models expect Elleby to play 28.0 minutes against the Knicks. Elleby's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Nets' Cam Thomas (back) out again Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas (back) has been ruled out again for Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thomas also missed the first leg of the Nets' back-to-back. Goran Dragic should draw another start if Seth Curry (ankle, questionable) joins Thomas on the sidelines again. Per numberFire's NBA Heat Map,...
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Produces well in return

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) generated 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 131-115 loss to the Suns. After clearing the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols early Tuesday, McCollum was back in action in his usual...
ESPN

Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
FOX Sports

RJ Barrett scores 31, Knicks beat Trail Blazers by 30

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 31 points, Julius Randle added 20 points and nine rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 128-98 on Wednesday night. Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and Evan Fournier chipped in 14 for the Knicks, who snapped a two-game...
Yardbarker

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The New York Knicks (28-40) take the court as 10-point favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers (26-41) on March 16, 2022. The matchup features a point total of 225. In their last game, the Knicks got a team-high 26 points from Julius Randle in a 110-107 loss to the Nets on Sunday. They covered the spread as 5.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 217 points to fall short of the 225 point total. Their last time out, the Trail Blazers saw Josh Hart score a team-high 31 points in a 122-113 loss to the Hawks on Monday. They covered the spread as 13.5-point underdogs, and the teams scored 235 total points to top the 229.5-point over/under.
