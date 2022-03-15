Trail Blazers' Eric Bledsoe: Out again Wednesday

Dunn closed with two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 122-113 loss to the Hawks. Making his first NBA appearance of the season, Dunn was the first guard off the bench for the shorthanded Trail Blazers, who brought him in on a 10-day deal over the weekend. A top-10 pick in 2016, Dunn entered the league with considerable expectations, but he's appeared in only five total games over the last two seasons, and he may have trouble securing a guaranteed contract again in 2022-23.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO