Zack Burdi: Let go by Arizona

McLaughlin became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Browns elected not to tender him a contract for 2022, Brandon Little of SI.com reports. McLaughlin operated as Cleveland's kicker during the 2021 campaign and made his first nine field-goal attempts of the season, but he went 6-for-12 on field goals down the stretch, with all six misses coming between 40 and 49 yards. The 25-year-old has already kicked for six NFL teams since going undrafted out of Illinois in 2019.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO