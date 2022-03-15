Zack Burdi: Let go by Arizona

Sox linked to A's Manaea, Montas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Oakland A's fire sale is underway, and the White Sox are among the reported bidders lining up. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the White Sox are among the teams talking to Oakland about potential trades for pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.
Late Sunday night, the New York Yankees made their first notable move of the offseason (pre- or post-lockout) and reshaped the left side of their infield. Catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela went to the Minnesota Twins in a trade for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, third baseman Josh Donaldson, and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Both teams have announced the trade.
According to a report from Evan Petzold, the Detroit Tigers have an agreement with a relief pitcher to bolster their bullpen. Petzold is reporting that the Tigers have an agreement with RP Andrew Chafin on a 2-year, $13 million deal. Petzold adds that the the deal includes a player opt-out...
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
Cubs exploring pursuit of former Cy Young winner Greinke originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Cubs continue addressing their roster after MLB's lockout, a new name has emerged as a potential fit. NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported Wednesday the Cubs are exploring a pursuit of free agent...
After a lengthy labor dispute, baseball is getting back to normal. The Cubs and White Sox have reported to spring training and games begin on Thursday. The White Sox won the AL Central last year before getting trounced in the playoffs. The Sox have bolstered their bullpen, but there are still questions about who will start at second base and right field.
Cubs sign veteran RHP David Robertson for bullpen depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After landing their big free agent outfielder Wednesday, the Cubs went back to adding desperately needed pitching to their incomplete roster, signing veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year deal. To make room on the...
PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Padres entered the offseason with questions aplenty about the state of their starting rotation. They arrived in Peoria this week and appear to have gotten some favorable answers to those questions. Mike Clevinger, coming off a second Tommy John surgery in 2020? Ready to go, and...
McLaughlin became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Browns elected not to tender him a contract for 2022, Brandon Little of SI.com reports. McLaughlin operated as Cleveland's kicker during the 2021 campaign and made his first nine field-goal attempts of the season, but he went 6-for-12 on field goals down the stretch, with all six misses coming between 40 and 49 yards. The 25-year-old has already kicked for six NFL teams since going undrafted out of Illinois in 2019.
Louisville has scheduled a press conference for Friday morning to announce former Cardinals standout Kenny Payne as the school's next men's basketball coach, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish on Thursday. The board must approve the hire, but a source said that's considered a formality at this point.
Mayowa was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Mayowa recorded six sacks during his first year with Seattle in 2020 and was re-signed on a two-year, $8.8 million deal a year ago, but he finished last season with 30 total tackles and one sack in 15 games. The 30-year-old has played with four different organizations over the past five years and is now in search of a new team once again.
Carolina released Bouye (foot) on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Bouye missed the final four games of the 2021 campaign due to a foot injury, but there was optimism he could return before the end of the season, so health shouldn't interfere with his prospects on the open market. The 30-year-old cornerback could now be on track to suit up for his fourth different team in as many years.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland and right-hander Dan Winkler have signed minor league contracts with the Texas Rangers. The deals announced Wednesday include invitations to major league spring training. Holland had eight saves and a 4.85 ERA in 57 appearances last season for Kansas City,...
Nola (thumb) is scheduled to catch for starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore on Friday in the Padres' Cactus League opener versus the Mariners, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The report provides confirmation that Nola is healthy again after he sustained a left thumb strain in late September that...
Comments / 0