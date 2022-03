If you're betting futures on March Madness and feeling a bit of déjà vu, just know that is entirely understandable. Gonzaga is the betting favorite to bring home the national championship, just like last year, with odds at +350 according to Caesars Sportsbook. And, just like last year, it enters the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed in the West Region. The Zags head to the NCAAs -- you guessed it, just like last year -- with a real shot at finally summiting the sport after national runner-up finishes in two of the last three NCAA Tournaments.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO