The Growth Factory accelerator is preparing to open its second cohort of coaching and funding for startup companies, with an April 15 application deadline. The Rocklin-based incubator makes early-stage and seed investments into companies ranging from $25,000 to $50,000, with additional money held in reserve for future investments, said Monique Brown, co-founder and managing director of the Growth Factory, during a webinar put on by CleanStart, a Sacramento-based clean energy industry group.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO