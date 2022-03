Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Congress to pass legislation that would suspend the 18-cents-per-gallon federal gas tax through the end of 2022. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict between Russian and Ukraine and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 Tuesday, rising by 10 cents in one day, and up 55 cents since last week, according to auto club AAA.

