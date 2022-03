Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Cunningham is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and as a result, he has been ruled out of action for Tuesday night's affair. It's likely the standout rookie will be ready to go again Thursday night against Orlando, but for now, he's sidelined. Killian Hayes will likely be next in line for a starting job at point guard, but Saben Lee should also see a big uptick in workload.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO