The perceived parking shortage in downtown Lakeland may soon be a thing of the past. But will the solution be too bitter a pill to swallow for patrons of the thriving heart of our city? From the center of Munn Park, Lakeland Downtown Development Authority Director Brandt Willer tearfully passed out voting ballots that will decide which 30 businesses will be demolished and converted to surface parking lots. “It pains me to do this, but it has become clear that Lakelanders will not be satisfied until they can be guaranteed a parking space no more than 15 feet from their destination.”

LAKELAND, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO