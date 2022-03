PORTLAND, Ore. — Hiring in Oregon came roaring back in the second pandemic year, but employers report struggles hiring for the most in-demand jobs. Job vacancies hit a record number in 2021 with an estimated 97,000 openings, the Oregon Employment Department reported last month. The number of openings was 69% higher than the count in 2019, at the end of a long period of economic growth and just before the pandemic froze hiring, according to the OED analysis.

