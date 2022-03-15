ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Church Overwhelmed with Ukraine Donations

By Chelsea Dickens
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago

It’s been a few short weeks since Traverse City Church of the Nazarene started collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. It’s part of their church’s Northern Michigan Nazarene Missions International chapter.

But already, they’ve had to stop accepting donations due to the high volume they’ve received.

“We have at least another 500 boxes worth,” says Pastor Richard Rice. “We have to be able to process and get the items that we already have to Give Back Box by the end of March.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKcUl_0eg9hnST00

For now, the church needs volunteers to help sort, fold and pack boxes to ship.

Tuesday, Grand Traverse Men’s Shed came for their third day of volunteering. The non-profit was formed just a few years ago to provide a safe place for senior men to work on projects and make friends. This opportunity fit the organization’s mission and a few members were inspired to help from hearing the stories of strangers on the other side of the world.

“The story that brought me here was the one of the six years-old little girl that was three or four days trapped below with her mother beside her, who had already died, and she died six days later,” says Steve Morse, Volunteer with Grand Traverse Men’s Shed. “For four or five days, that child was scared, cold. I can’t imagine a worse way for a child to pass away, to be scared for three days in that. That’s kind of why we’re all here.”

Morse served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, 20 years after World War 2. He can’t help but have a strong affinity for the current, unfolding events.

“I went to East Berlin while it was still East, and West Berlin saw a lot of people trying, dealing with loved ones on the other side,” says Morse. “I didn’t have any contact with war and refugees, but I saw a lot of the scars and the aftermath.”

Grand Traverse Men’s Shed President Jim Novak says it’s heartbreaking to think of the people who will receive the donations. What initially shocked him was the need for men’s briefs, or clothing in general.

“What you’re seeing happening to these people, the refugees going to Poland and the other countries, it’s just heartbreaking to see that,” says Novak. “The ones that get to me the most are the shoes. When you see the little baby shoes. I’m thinking, wow, you don’t think of that. You think what you see on TV, mainly the adults.”

Novak says it’s bittersweet, seeing the community support through the number of donated items but also knowing where they will go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFxE4_0eg9hnST00

“In today’s society, it should not be happening at all. We’re better than that,” says Novak. “All our financial blessings that we have. We don’t need it. And that’s what these people are recognizing. They don’t need this clothing. And when you see clothes come in with tags on [it’s] because they went to the store and bought them.”

Though donations are no longer being accepted, volunteers are needed. Volunteers can call the church for information. Anyone who would like to donate items on their own can go through Give Back Box.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Petoskey Businesses Still Adapting Two Years into Pandemic

Two years ago, businesses had to start changing the way they served their customers as COVID-19, and the restrictions that came along with it, arrived in Michigan. Petoskey businesses have made a lot of changes since the pandemic arrived in Michigan, but not all of them were able to make it through and had to close.
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Thousands of Cars Leave Besieged Ukraine City

KYIV, Ukraine — The city council of Mariupol says that some 2,000 civilian cars have managed to leave the besieged Ukrainian port city via a so-called humanitarian corridor leading west. The council said another 2,000 cars are in the city but waiting to leave along the route, which runs...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Traverse City, MI
Society
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Traverse County, MI
Society
9&10 News

Eavesdropping Charge Dismissed Against Activist School Mom

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed an unusual felony charge against a northern Michigan woman who used her phone to record a conversation between two school officials. Erin Chaskey, who has complained that a history teacher at Onaway High School is too liberal, said she was standing outside the superintendent’s office and recorded a conversation between two people because they were talking about her.
ONAWAY, MI
9&10 News

Braving Conflict, Many Women Join Flow Back into Ukraine

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — While tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine every day since Russia’s invasion, a small but growing number are heading in the other direction. At first they were foreign volunteers, Ukrainian expatriate men heading to fight and people delivering aid. But increasingly, women are also heading back.
WORLD
9&10 News

Petoskey American Legion Adding New Programs, Office Hours

The Petoskey American Legion Post is hoping to connect more veterans to each to other in a safe, welcoming space. The Petoskey post is developing some new programs and adding office hours to achieve that goal. One of the programs they’re starting is called MWR, which stands for morale, welfare...
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy