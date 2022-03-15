ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Understanding the Choice Not to Wear a Mask

Cover picture for the articleFear of the coronavirus often motivates mask-wearing, but fear of social judgment can also influence behavior. Those who resist mask-wearing often cite strong beliefs in individual responsibility and rights. An anthropologist's study of a small town in Iowa in 2020 revealed that being unmasked felt safer for many residents...

DeSantis scolds students for wearing face masks

A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at a news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called "this COVID theater." DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates, approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for the Republican governor at an indoor news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa. "You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous," he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head. DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to masks and vaccines has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools. DeSantis' office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. His spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, has tweeted defenses of the governor's comments, writing "I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy." The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last month eased its masking guidelines, though is still recommending masks indoors in areas it considers high risk. Hillsborough County, where the college is located, is deemed high risk by the CDC.
