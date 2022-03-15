ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Democrats and Republicans quarrel over state gas tax

By Jodi Reed
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AcHM_0eg9gMQf00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts republicans continue to push for the suspension of the gas tax but Democrats on Beacon Hill aren’t supportive of that decision.

Ludlow church supply drive helps Ukraine refugees, soldiers

This is a major issue for the legislature right now. Inflation is just too high and it’s up to the people in this building to provide some much needed relief for their constituents.

Several members of the legislature have proposed cutting the state’s gas tax but their proposal fell flat with state leaders.

On Monday, House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, said they are considering other ways to give back to residents, including those that don’t drive.

Speaker of the House, Ron Mariano, said, “We need to look at other ways to ease the inflation burden without taking money away from our potential bond revenue.”

Senator John Velis stated, “I think we need to look at middle income people, the middle class if you will and senior citizens in particular, I hear about this every single day.”

State senators will be debating their supplemental budget this week and tax cuts are at the top of their priority list.

Because the increase in housing costs, and the rise in grocery prices it is getting to be too much for residents in all corners of the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Ludlow, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Elections
Boston, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Spilka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Legislature#Ukraine#Refugees#House#Senate
WWLP

Biden announces millions more in aid to Ukraine

Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to Congress Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden is expected to announce $800 million in new aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount given to the country to $1 billion.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WWLP

Pause on federal student loans expires on May 1

The pause on federal student loan repayments is set to expire on May 1. With increasing inflation and gas prices hitting all-time highs, some are concerned as this deadline approaches. However, experts say there is some good news.
ELMIRA, NY
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy