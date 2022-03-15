Democrats and Republicans quarrel over state gas tax

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts republicans continue to push for the suspension of the gas tax but Democrats on Beacon Hill aren’t supportive of that decision.

This is a major issue for the legislature right now. Inflation is just too high and it’s up to the people in this building to provide some much needed relief for their constituents.

Several members of the legislature have proposed cutting the state’s gas tax but their proposal fell flat with state leaders.

On Monday, House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, said they are considering other ways to give back to residents, including those that don’t drive.

Speaker of the House, Ron Mariano, said, “We need to look at other ways to ease the inflation burden without taking money away from our potential bond revenue.”

Senator John Velis stated, “I think we need to look at middle income people, the middle class if you will and senior citizens in particular, I hear about this every single day.”

State senators will be debating their supplemental budget this week and tax cuts are at the top of their priority list.

Because the increase in housing costs, and the rise in grocery prices it is getting to be too much for residents in all corners of the state.

