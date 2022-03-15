Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $30.1 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The maker of industrial, rail and subway automation systems posted revenue of $216.3 million in the period.

Hollysys Automation expects full-year revenue in the range of $625 million to $695 million.

