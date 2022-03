Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) highlighted its marketing efficiency in the company's fourth quarter 2021 earnings, released Monday. The company said it spent $13 last quarter for each customer it acquired, down from $42 in Q4 2019. Rover said in November the company was going to increase its paid marketing efforts during the last two months of 2021.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO