FGCU women’s basketball enter NCAA tournament as 12-seed

By Sean Barie
 1 day ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The FGCU women’s basketball always plays a numbers game.

The Eagles know that three points is more than two so they shoot accordingly.

“We shoot the most threes and we make the most threes in the country. That’s something to respect,” said graduate guard Kerstie Phills.

The Eagles also know they’re about to play in their fifth straight NCAA tournament, sixth if you count the canceled 2020 tournament.

“We’re going to go into each game ready to advance,” Phills said.

And the Eagles also know they’ll head into Friday’s first-round game against Virginia Tech as a 12-seed.

“I feel like that was disrespectful but we’re going to show we’re better than a 12 seed,” said junior guard Kierstan Bell.

Twelve. That’s the one number that doesn’t make sense to the Eagles.

“We are a 12-seed. You know that was shocking,” said Phills.

“We did very well. We’re a ranked opponent but they seeded us how they did. That’s okay because we’ll still go out there with confidence and they’ll see they made a mistake with our seeding.”

Considering that FGCU finished the season with just two losses and is ranked in every major national poll, a 12-seed was a bit surprising.

FGCU is also seeded lower than (10) Florida, (7) UCF, and (11) Florida State.

All three of those schools are either unranked or ranked higher than FGCU in the last Associated Press Top 25.

“We had two devastating losses,” admits Bell.

“But we bounced back and won the championship for the ASUN. I don’t know why they gave us a 12-seed.”

And as it stands, Friday’s game between FGCU and Virginia Tech will be the only first-round game featuring two nationally ranked teams with the Hokies currently sitting at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.

“A lot of people sleep on us,” said Phills.

“We’re a mid-major. We may not have that many posts. But we’re a great and talented team and we’re going to make a run.”

Friday’s game between FGCU and Virginia Tech tips off at 2:30 p.m. from the University of Maryland.

