Stockton, CA

Stockton police respond to attempted bank robbery

By Katelyn Stark, Jonathan Taraya, Kristi Gross
 1 day ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a bank that happened in Stockton.

The crime scene was active Tuesday afternoon as investigators worked inside and outside of the bank collecting evidence and talking to witnesses trying to piece together what happened.

Stockton police SWAT was at the ready with guns drawn as they responded to the Bank of America on Wilson Way.

Police officials said, at around 1 p.m., the robber walked into the bank with employees and customers inside and fired multiple shots into the ceiling. Investigators said the robber then ran out of the bank without taking anything.

3 men shot, 1 dies trying to stop theft in Fairfield

As officers responded, they noticed a suspicious device was left outside the bank, prompting the bomb squad to also respond. Technicians then investigated the device.

Stockton police aren’t releasing a description of the robber and don’t know if they fled on foot or got into a vehicle.

“This is a very brazen crime that occurred here during daytime hours here on Wilson Way. It’s a very busy street. You see a lot of vehicle traffic, a lot of people walking around and we’re just fortunate that no one got hurt,” said Stockton police spokesperson Officer Joe Silva.

“Anytime you have a suspect firing gunshots the potential for deadly violence is right there. And that’s why we’re very lucky that no one inside that bank got struck by a bullet. And right now, the main focus is trying to figure out exactly who that suspect is so that we can hold that person or persons accountable for their actions,” Silva added.

Police say all customers and employees are accounted for and made it out safely.

There are no reports of any injuries.

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

