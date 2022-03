CEDARTOWN — A man suspected of running over a police officer with a four-wheeler is in jail in Polk County after being shot by police Monday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that Polk County police officers were investigating a man on a four wheeler and lost sight of him after he rode into some woods. Due to the proximity of the area to the city limits of Cedartown, Polk police asked the Cedartown Police Department to assist.

CEDARTOWN, GA ・ 15 DAYS AGO