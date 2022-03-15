Teenage suspect arrested in deadly shooting
NORTHGLENN, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another male on Monday night.
Northglenn Police said officers responded to 11355 York St. on a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers were told a male stole the victim's cellphone and shot him in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A 17-year-old male suspect was found close by and taken into custody.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303.450.8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org.
