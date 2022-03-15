ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

Teenage suspect arrested in deadly shooting

By Colleen Flynn
 1 day ago

NORTHGLENN, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another male on Monday night.

Northglenn Police said officers responded to 11355 York St. on a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers were told a male stole the victim’s cellphone and shot him in the abdomen.

Neighbor tries to save Overland High School sophomore shot near campus

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 17-year-old male suspect was found close by and taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303.450.8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org.

