BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — On Sunday, the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Blanco County to help contain a fire now estimated at 1,000 acres. The Texas A&M Forest Service said in a tweet that the fire was 15% contained as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday and was at the time estimated to be 700 acres. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the fire is estimated at 1,000 acres and is 75% contained, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System.

BLANCO COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO