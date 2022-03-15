Connecticut Port Authority leader departs after two years

At least forty people gathered at the state Capitol today to protest a bill that would crack down on giving away adult-use and medical use cannabis. Lawmakers testified in a hearing last week that the bill’s purpose is to target unlicensed businesses operating under false pretenses. But the bill also has language that would ban cannabis distribution at any event that charges a cover -- such as the High Bazaar in Hamden, which uses its cover fee to pay for permits and on-site medical staff. The law, if passed as written, would also forbid any other sales at events where cannabis is handed out -- including food or crafts.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO