Connecticut State

Connecticut Port Authority leader departs after two years

By Connecticut Public Radio
 1 day ago

The executive director of the Connecticut Port Authority is stepping down. John Henshaw started at the...

Sen. Cathy Osten: Economic aid for small towns needs a shot in the arm

A state program designed to help small communities launch key economic development projects has lost its way, according to one legislative leader who wants to revive it. The Small Town Economic Assistance Program, commonly known as STEAP, languished in political limbo from 2016 through most of 2020. When it reemerged last year, communities learned they couldn’t receive more than $128,205.
Lamont announces bill to support violence intervention programs

Aquil Crooks is a two-time gunshot wound survivor. Crooks’ mother, brother and sister have survived gunshot wounds, as well. His father has been incarcerated for 26 years. Because of the hardship he has faced, Crooks said he understands how important it is for children to grow up feeling supported. Crooks said that's why he works at StreetSafe Bridgeport, one of the community outreach programs that hopes to receive new funding from the state for local violence intervention.
WATERBURY, CT
Russian ship turned away from easternmost Maine port

EASTPORT, Maine (AP) — A Russian vessel carrying 8,000 tons of a petroleum-derived product was denied a request to dock at the easternmost tip of the U.S. this month. The vessel was turned away from a port on the St. Lawrence Seaway by the Canadian government because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so the ship’s operator asked March 3 to dock in Eastport, Maine.
Politicians and experts debate whether gas tax holidays are worthwhile

Oil prices are dropping. They're now below $100 a barrel. So gas prices may soon drop, too. But as of the moment, they're still near record highs, so politicians are proposing gas tax holidays to give consumers a little relief at the pump. This idea may seem good on paper, but there are concerns that gas tax cuts could reduce the funding that's available to fix and replace crumbling roads and bridges. Here's NPR's David Schaper from Chicago.
Feds roll out plan seeking to replace every lead pipe in New England

The six New England states will soon receive more than $200 million from the federal government to replace lead pipes in the region’s drinking water system. The allocation is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed by President Biden last year. The overall law targets $15 billion toward replacing every lead pipe in the country’s drinking water system within the next decade.
'CannaWarriors' protest state bill provision that would crack down on cannabis gifting

At least forty people gathered at the state Capitol today to protest a bill that would crack down on giving away adult-use and medical use cannabis. Lawmakers testified in a hearing last week that the bill’s purpose is to target unlicensed businesses operating under false pretenses. But the bill also has language that would ban cannabis distribution at any event that charges a cover -- such as the High Bazaar in Hamden, which uses its cover fee to pay for permits and on-site medical staff. The law, if passed as written, would also forbid any other sales at events where cannabis is handed out -- including food or crafts.
HAMDEN, CT
8 Connecticut state police recruits terminated for cheating

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say they have terminated eight trooper recruits for violating rules against cheating and plagiarism at the state police academy. State police did not disclose the recruits’ names or details of the rules violations. The recruits were part of the 131st Training Troop that is scheduled to graduate on March 24.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
