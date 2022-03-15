Prosecutor cites murderer’s prison life in parole denial request

A Pakistani court has sentenced a man to death for beating, raping and beheading a 27-year-year woman who refused his offer of marriage.Noor Muqaddam was the daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Muqaddam. Her family expressed satisfaction over the verdict.On 20 July 2021, the convict Zahir Jaffer, who is the son of one of Pakistan’s richest families, beat, raped and beheaded her because she had turned down his marriage proposal.Jaffer, 30, had held her hostage in his family home in capital Islamabad for two days after she had refused to marry him.After the news of her beheading became public, there was...

