ImmunityBio: Extensive Pipeline, NDA Expected For Anktiva This Quarter

By Terry Chrisomalis
 1 day ago
BLA filing of Anktiva + BCG in BCG-unresponsive cancer in Situ non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients is expected Q1 of 2022. ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is a great speculative biotech stock to look into. The biggest reason right off the bat would be its extensive pipeline which is diversified into several areas....

#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Nda#Anktiva Bcg#Ibrx#Nmibc#Aml#Nk
contagionlive.com

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for its Investigational Antibiotic for cUTI

The phase 3 results for its antibiotic, cefepime-taniborbactam, demonstrated it met its primary endpoint and the company says it is on track for a fourth quarter 2022 FDA NDA. Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI) can be very challenging for clinicians to treat. These UTI do not respond to traditional, first-line therapies, and due to the nature of these bacterial infections, and patients' frequent underlying health conditions, they can be more susceptible to complications including sepsis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical News Today

Probiotic gut bacteria may trigger tumor growth in pancreatic cancer

Researchers investigated the mechanisms behind immunosuppression and pancreatic tumor growth in the pancreatic cells of mice and humans. The researchers also found that treatments targeting a certain immune pathway may reduce tumor growth and amplify treatment effects. Preliminary clinical trials to test their findings in humans are underway. According to...
CANCER
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

CAR-T therapy modifications provide new promise for cancer immunotherapies

New research led by Dr. John Maher, from the School of Cancer & Pharmaceutical Sciences, working for Leucid Bio and with biotech company LUMICKS, has been published in the February 2022 issue of Frontiers in Immunology. The paper describes a new Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy that adds a...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Philips' Collaboration Live gets FDA nod for diagnostic use on additional platforms

Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said its Collaboration Live received expansion of its U.S. Food & Drug Administration 510(k) market clearance for remote diagnostic use on additional mobile platforms. Available on Philips Ultrasound Systems EPIQ and Affiniti, Collaboration Live allows clinicians to collaborate in real-time with colleagues to complete image acquisition and...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Bystander T cells in cancer immunology and therapy

Cancer-specific T cells are required for effective anti-cancer immunity and have a central role in cancer immunotherapy. However, emerging evidence suggests that only a small fraction of tumor-infiltrating T cells are cancer specific, and T cells that recognize cancer-unrelated antigens (so-called ‘bystanders’) are abundant. Although the role of cancer-specific T cells in anti-cancer immunity has been well established, the implications of bystander T cells in tumors are only beginning to be understood. It is becoming increasingly clear that bystander T cells are not a homogeneous group of cells but, instead, they differ in their specificities, their activation states and effector functions. In this Perspective, we discuss recent studies of bystander T cells in tumors, including experimental and computational approaches that enable their identification and functional analysis and viewpoints on how these insights could be used to develop new therapeutic approaches for cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

COH04S1 COVID-19 vaccine shown to produce robust antibodies and T cells against SARS-CoV-2

A COVID-19 investigational vaccine, developed by City of Hope scientists and now licensed to GeoVax Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), produced a robust neutralizing antibody and T cell (an immune cell) response against SARS-CoV-2 with no significant side effects in a Phase 1 clinical trial led by John Zaia, M.D., Aaron D. Miller and Edith Miller Chair for Gene Therapy, according to a study published today in The Lancet Microbe.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.03, revenue of $38.31M beats by $0.13M

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:CPRX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.03. Revenue of $38.31M (+23.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.13M. Strong 2022 Revenue Growth Expected, Supported by FIRDAPSE® Orphan Drug Exclusivity. New Patent Issuances Strengthens FIRDAPSE Long-Term Commercial Potential to 2034. Actively Pursuing Opportunities to Diversify Commercial and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ideaya Biosciences' IDE397 Shows Preliminary Tolerability In Early-Stage Solid Tumor Trial

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA has announced interim Phase 1 data for IDE397 in patients with solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion, estimated to represent approximately 15% of solid tumors. The observed steady-state plasma SAM exceeds the target of >60% reduction of plasma S-adenosyl methionine (SAM), a proximal PD biomarker...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheAtlantaVoice

Evidence Still Lacking to Support Ivermectin as Treatment for COVID-19

SciCheck Digest Randomized controlled trials haven’t found ivermectin is beneficial in treating COVID-19, although results for ongoing studies will provide a more definitive answer. Yet, a video presents two weak studies as “powerful” and “overwhelming” evidence that the medication works to combat COVID-19.  Full Story After more than 80 studies have evaluated the use of […] The post Evidence Still Lacking to Support Ivermectin as Treatment for COVID-19 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
