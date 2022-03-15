ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine chief justice issues grim status of pending court cases

NEWS CENTER Maine
 1 day ago
MAINE, USA — The number of pending court cases in Maine has increased about 45 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, and there's little hope of eliminating the backlog anytime soon, Maine's chief justice told lawmakers Tuesday. Entering the third year of the...

