This June, local citizens will decide whether to increase the tax on tourists spending the night in Humboldt County. The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted, 4-1, to put a measure on the June 7 ballot that would authorize the board to increase the county’s transient occupancy tax, also known as the bed tax, from 10% to 12%. Second District Supervisor Michelle Bushnell was the sole vote against, though 1st District Supervisor Rex Bohn also seemed to be hesitant about his yes vote since it came over the objections of the community’s hotel owners.

7 DAYS AGO