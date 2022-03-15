ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield wouldn't head to Houston in a Browns trade for Deshaun Watson?

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OnHm_0eg9ahqE00
Baker Mayfield Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texans are focused on acquiring picks, including a handful of firsts. The Browns’ offer is presumably based on draft capital, and that’s fine with Mayfield…per Cabot, Houston “likely wouldn’t be his top choice for a landing spot.”

If the Browns do somehow acquire Watson, Mayfield would obviously be sent packing in a separate trade, and Cabot notes that the losers of the Watson sweepstakes could pivot to the former first-overall pick. In this hypothetical, the Panthers and Saints would be among the “losers,” and Cabot also mentions the Colts and Seahawks as potential suitors for Mayfield.

In fact, considering the optics of the Watson pursuit, Mayfield might find himself traded even if Cleveland doesn’t complete a deal with Houston. As Cabot writes, Mayfield “would undoubtedly find it awkward to return to Cleveland in 2022 and start for a team that took the Haslams private jet to Houston on Tuesday afternoon to woo his possible replacement.” Mayfield was also critical of Kevin Stefanski’s playcalling last season, and the QB famously hasn’t inked an extension. Mayfield’s future with the organization always seemed like it was on thin ice, but his exit from Cleveland could come sooner than expected.

There’s always a chance that the Browns don’t land Watson, and the organization and Mayfield kiss and make up. However, as Cabot notes, “the visit with Watson seems like a dealbreaker.”

Comments / 3

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Buccaneers have evaluated Browns QB Baker Mayfield

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have evaluated Browns QB Baker Mayfield in case he should become available via trade. The Bucs are reportedly still part of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, though they could be battling a host of other teams, including the Browns, for his services.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns release center JC Tretter

The Browns made a cost-cutting move on the offensive line. The team is releasing center J.C. Tretter, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter (Twitter link). The move saves the team roughly $8.2M in cap space. The 31-year-old was recently named as a cut candidate given his projected cap hit of over...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

NFL announces 39 compensatory picks for 2022 draft

This year, the NFL awarded 39 comp picks. The comp pick formula assigns picks to franchises who suffered the largest net losses, so teams that signed multiple free agents have a lesser chance of receiving picks. This year’s formula also includes the changes made last year, when teams began receiving...
NFL
FanSided

There’s no coming back from today, Baker Mayfield will leave the Browns

Baker Mayfield will likely leave the Cleveland Browns soon. As it stands at noon on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns are about to start a bidding war with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers (huh, Tommy Brady scares them that bad?) for the services of Deshaun Watson. Mary Kay Cabot was the first to report (and deserves some respect) that the Browns were pursuing Watson, who is going to meet with the Browns today. You know, after he gives a deposition in his civil case where 22 women are suing him. This all but assures that Baker Mayfield is done in Cleveland, whether it’s in an eventual trade or after the year is over.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Seahawks#Colts#American Football#Texans#Panthers#Haslams
The Spun

Former Browns Player Has Harsh Message For Baker Mayfield Amid Trade Rumors

Nearly three years ago, Baker Mayfield made headlines for what he said about former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson’s trade request. “It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is. It’s not awkward for anyone else in this building,” Mayfield told reporters when asked about Johnson’s trade request. “He’s gotta do his job. He said he was a professional. I hope he does his job.”
NFL
NOLA.com

Teddy Bridgewater has reportedly found a new NFL home, and it's not with the Saints

Former Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal to be a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Bridgewater had generated some recent speculation about a possible return to the Saints with Jameis Winston testing free agency,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans' Deshaun Watson not interested in joining Browns?

As Ben Axelrod of WKYC noted earlier on Monday, multiple reports said the Cleveland Browns had, at the very least, "explored the possibility" of landing Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade now that he is no longer facing criminal charges related to numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct that have hovered over his playing status since last year.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Reacts To Brady News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are rejoicing after last night’s announcement that Tom Brady is returning. We’ll have to see if Rob Gronkowski will be joining him. Gronkowski is set to be a free agent this offseason, and many have wondered if he will step away from football or play elsewhere. But Brady is the only starting quarterback Gronkowski has ever played with, so it stands to reason that TB12 unretiring means No. 87 could be back in Tampa.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Lose Key Player Day After Tom Brady’s Return

The Bucs may have been able to keep Tom Brady’s center Ryan Jensen in Tampa. But the same can’t be said for another key piece of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that guard Alex Cappa prepared to cash in with the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of four years, $40 million.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Buccaneers free agent star shows change of heart after Tom Brady news

The Buccaneers already have Tom Brady and Ryan Jensen back for the 2022 season with more to come. Could Leonard Fournette join them?. In the grand scheme of free agency, a cash-strapped team like the Buccaneers needs to focus on nearly every position other than running back. Giving a running back a huge payday could take away from a number of other key positions.
NFL
Fox 19

Bengals reportedly adding another o-line piece

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ free agency plan seems to be what many fans have hoped for - get Joe Burrow more protection. The Bengals are reportedly in agreement with free agent guard Ted Karras on a three-year, $18 million deal, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Karras spent...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team emerges in Deshaun Watson trade sweepstakes

The Deshaun Watson trade discussions have heated up considerably since a grand jury declined to indict the star quarterback on Friday, and a surprise suitor has reportedly entered the mix. The Atlanta Falcons have “emerged as a sleeper team” in the Watson trade talks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Confronted Boogie Cousins After A Foul, But Boogie Just Laughed In His Face

Tempers can flare in the NBA in a split second. Given the highly physical nature of the game, even under the subdued physicality imposed by the change in rules during the mid-2000s, players often run the risk of getting hurt. And in those situations, players usually go with their first instinct and try to confront the perpetrator.
NBA
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy