Deshaun Watson has significant power over his trade destination, and a new report suggests he has used it to narrow his list of suitors to two. In an appearance on WFNZ in Charlotte, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said Watson has “rejected” all but the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, suggesting that one of those two teams is likely to be his ultimate destination. Watson has a full no-trade clause, so he can block a trade to any team if he wishes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO