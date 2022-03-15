ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HSN still has the Xbox Series X in stock—snag one of the sought-after consoles today

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
Get a brand new Xbox Series X from HSN right now. HSN / Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While not quite as elusive as the PS5 , the Xbox Series X has also faced inventory shortages over the course of its rollout, with long wait times between restocks and short windows of availability when retailers finally get them. If you've been waiting to upgrade your console to play new games like Elden Ring , but haven't been able to nail down an Xbox Series X, you're in luck. HSN still has Xbox Series X consoles available, in the form of gaming bundles.

You'll end up paying more than you typically would for a basic version of the Xbox Series X console when you buy it at HSN , but some of that has to do with supply and demand. Previously owned and refurbished Xbox Series X consoles are retailing from third-party vendors for about $399.99 to $750 right now; for about $150 more at HSN, you can find new Xbox Series X consoles that come with additional gear, games and more.

When you buy the most barebones version of the Xbox Series X from HSN, you'll spend $949.99. The console alone currently retails through a third-party pro seller on Walmart's website for $724.90, so at HSN's price you'll pay $225.09 more for the console, with a few other accessories from HSN thrown in, including a headset and rechargeable controller batteries.

It's not the best price we've seen, but if you want to break up your payments you can apply HSN's payment plan system, FlexPay , to your Xbox purchase. The plan will divide your payments by up to five (depending on the item), with an initial payment of $190 for the most basic bundle . If you've been on the hunt and you want to ensure that you get your hands on a new Xbox Series X console , shopping at HSN may be the move, especially if you want to divvy your payments up over time.

Shop for Xbox Series X consoles and bundles at HSN.

