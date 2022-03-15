ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birkenstock, Manolo Blahnik collaborate for cobalt blue clogs fit for Carrie Bradshaw

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
Perhaps you don't have to sacrifice functionality for fashion when it comes to footwear.

Birkenstock is teaming up with luxury shoe designer Manolo Blahnik to deliver a collection that can be best described as couture meets comfort. The iconic sandal and clog brand with its emphasis on sensibility – using materials including cork, suede and natural leather – is getting a velvet, crystals and French piping makeover.

The collaboration, announced Monday, will consist of two releases: a March 24 launch at retail stores and June release of additional designs.

"Sex and the City" fans are familiar with Manolo Blahnik's name. Carrie Bradshaw, the main character of the HBO series, often found herself making irresponsible financial decisions to score a pair of the luxury designer's shoes. In the "Sex and the City" movie, Carrie wears a pair of cobalt blue Manolo Blahnik to her courthouse wedding with series-long love interest Mr. Big.

The shoes also make a memorable appearance in the premiere episode of the HBO Max reboot of the series "And Just Like That."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Wehl_0eg9Zo7g00
Carrie Bradshaw wore her iconic wedding Manolo Blahnik's in the premiere episode of HBO Max's "And Just Like That." HBO

'And Just Like That…' review: 'SATC' reboot is high-fashion fan service – and mostly wonderful

Bradshaw's blue heels get reimagined for the first Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik collaboration, which upgradesBirkenstock's clog and sandal prototypes with a rich blue color and crystal buckles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqg0u_0eg9Zo7g00
A pair of blue sandals from the Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik collection takes inspiration from the "Sex and the City" character Carrie Bradshaw. Cat Eschert

This isn't Birkenstock's first time collaborating with high fashion brands. In January, the German company attached its name to Dior for a collaboration to create two new models of the shoe.

And Manolo Blahnik has seen some other notable collaborations, like the time the designer teamed up with Rihanna in 2016 to create a six-shoe capsule.

Birkenstock shoes fall within the $100 to $200 price range, while the Spanish designer's shoes start at $665 and can go up to nearly $1,500 per pair of colorful eye-catching pumps. But the more affordable shoe has a connection to Blahnik's heart.

"Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!) - I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate," Blahnik said in the collaboration announcement.

Rihanna's pregnancy fashion is epic: See photos of her baby bump style

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Birkenstock, Manolo Blahnik collaborate for cobalt blue clogs fit for Carrie Bradshaw

