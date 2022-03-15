‘We don’t want the season to end’: YSU women ready to compete in WNIT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s basketball team will host Kent State in the opening round of the WNIT on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach John Barnes and junior Mady Aulbach about their matchup with the Golden Flashes.

“It’s an honor. It’s a reward,” says Barnes. “Fortunately, we have great administration that allowed us to host this game. So I think there’s a lot of excitement among the team and the community and our supporters with a doubleheader. Should be an outstanding crowd and we’re really looking forward to it.”

“I think the biggest thing about this year is we don’t want the season to end,” says Aulbach. “We just want to prolong the season as long as we can. So the fact that it’s March and we’re still playing and we’re in a really good tournament and we’re playing against a really good team is really exciting for us.”

Their 18 conference wins this season were the most in program history and earned the Penguins an automatic berth in the WNIT.

Kent State finished (18-11) this season, and (10-10) in the Mid-American Conference.

This will be YSU’s fourth appearance in the WNIT over the last 10 years. Their last win in the tournament came against Indiana State back in 2013.

