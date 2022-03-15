ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

‘We don’t want the season to end’: YSU women ready to compete in WNIT

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3244FJ_0eg9XW7400

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s basketball team will host Kent State in the opening round of the WNIT on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach John Barnes and junior Mady Aulbach about their matchup with the Golden Flashes.

“It’s an honor. It’s a reward,” says Barnes. “Fortunately, we have great administration that allowed us to host this game. So I think there’s a lot of excitement among the team and the community and our supporters with a doubleheader. Should be an outstanding crowd and we’re really looking forward to it.”

“I think the biggest thing about this year is we don’t want the season to end,” says Aulbach. “We just want to prolong the season as long as we can. So the fact that it’s March and we’re still playing and we’re in a really good tournament and we’re playing against a really good team is really exciting for us.”

Their 18 conference wins this season were the most in program history and earned the Penguins an automatic berth in the WNIT.

‘Heck of an accomplishment’: YSU Men excited for post season tournament

Kent State finished (18-11) this season, and (10-10) in the Mid-American Conference.

This will be YSU’s fourth appearance in the WNIT over the last 10 years. Their last win in the tournament came against Indiana State back in 2013.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Kent, OH
Basketball
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Kent, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid American Conference#Kent State#Ysu#Indiana State#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Crestview Rebels High School Baseball Preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview defeated Pymatuning Valley to win the Sectional Championship (13-3) last May before falling to eventual-District champion South Range in the next round, 10-5. The Rebels seek more success in the 2022 season. Coach Kory Whitacre expects his team, “to play hard and play with enthusiasm. Playing the game, the right […]
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Girard Indians Baseball Preview

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard’s seeking a rebound year after last season’s 3-win campaign. “We graduated nine seniors [last May],” says coach Aaron Alejars. “We’re relying on four returning players, three of whom lettered. We’re expecting to get better game-to-game and week-to-week as most of our guys will be getting [varsity] experience for the first […]
GIRARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

MLB changes COVID-19 protocols

MLB and the players’ association finalized their 2022 COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, easing pandemic restrictions five days after reaching a collective bargaining agreement. Some on-field issues have not yet been addressed, such as whether to continue the pandemic rule calling for “ghost runners” at second base in extra innings.
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy