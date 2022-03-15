Hernando teens caught trying to break into same convenience store twice: deputies

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were arrested after deputies said they stole tobacco products from a convenience store and attempted to do it again two days later.

Two 15-year-old suspects each face multiple charges, including commercial burglary, petit theft and attempted burglary.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Sunoco on Spring Hill Drive around 12:38 a.m. on Mar. 12 for a commercial alarm. Once they arrived, they found the glass front door of the store was shattered.

Surveillance footage showed an unknown male suspect, using a cinder block to smash the front door. He was wearing black jeans with patches, a black Adidas t-shirt, and a large gold Miami Hurricanes chain, with a white shirt over his face.

The suspect then ran away.

Deputies said at 1:42 a.m. Monday, they were called back to the same Sunoco for a report of two individuals hiding behind the store.

Deputies were able to locate the suspects this time. One of the 15-year-old suspects was wearing the same outfit from the burglary two days prior.

Both were taken into custody at the scene.

The one scene in the surveillance footage admitted to using the cinder block to enter and steal from the business on Mar. 12. The other admitted they came to the store that day to steal cigarettes.

One suspect was released to his parents after processing. The other was taken to the juvenile justice facility in Ocala.

