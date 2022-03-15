ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Supervisors' resolution seeks to suspend oil, gas production limits

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 1 day ago
The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday afternoon asking California to suspend limitations on oil and gas permitting and extraction.

"I think it's worth pointing out today that what is happening in Europe, with the exploitation of the people of Europe ,and holding them hostage for a demand for oil and gas products that they can not produce on their own leaves them vulnerable," said Supervisor Mike Maggert, District 3. "And there are those in the world who are today conceiving of anyway possible to exploit us in the same manner.

Masks not required in California schools

It’s going to be a different view when kids go back to school on Monday. Two weeks ago, California Department of Public Health announced that masks would no longer be required in schools and childcare facilities. So, school districts are gearing up for this transition.
Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

