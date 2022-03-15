Supervisors' resolution seeks to suspend oil, gas production limits

The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday afternoon asking California to suspend limitations on oil and gas permitting and extraction.

"I think it's worth pointing out today that what is happening in Europe, with the exploitation of the people of Europe ,and holding them hostage for a demand for oil and gas products that they can not produce on their own leaves them vulnerable," said Supervisor Mike Maggert, District 3. "And there are those in the world who are today conceiving of anyway possible to exploit us in the same manner.