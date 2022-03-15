ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

PBSO deputies seek driver in Greenacres fatal crash

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDc7W_0eg9WDCC00

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies have issued a search warrant for the driver, they say, is responsible for a fatal accident.

The two-car crash happened on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Haverhill Road and Clinton Boulevard. Authorities said Saul Romero-Zelaya, 20, was intoxicated when the car he was driving collided with another, killing the passenger.

The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Romero-Zelaya’s whereabouts is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Greenacres, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Greenacres, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Pbso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy