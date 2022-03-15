ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Staring at women and fixating on our boobs IS a form of sexual harassment

By Maya Tutton Louis McLatchie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeHRV_0eg9WCJT00

LONDON Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned commuters that “staring” can be a form of sexual harassment, along with cat-calling and cyber-flashing.

He has launched a series of Transport for London posters that feature the mayor and British Transport Police’s emblems. Critics have said “intrusive staring of a sexual nature” is too vague and may incriminate innocent people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yklYV_0eg9WCJT00
Many women have experience uncomfortable moments on public transport Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411sTd_0eg9WCJT00
TFL have launched a series of posters that feature the mayor and British Transport Police’s emblem Credit: Transport For London

Below, a campaigner and a legal writer debate the issue.

Yes, says Maya Tutton

Maya is part of Of Our Streets Now, an organisation campaigning against harassment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5fEG_0eg9WCJT00
Maya says: 'We are all paying the same fare on public transport, so why are some of us being harassed and intimidated?' Credit: Supplied

"STARING can absolutely be a form of sexual harassment. If someone is looking you up and down on a train or staring at your legs continually for ten minutes, how is that not harassment?

Intrusive staring can be very intimidating and this campaign by TfL says it is valid to feel scared when it happens. We must stop thinking that sexual harassment only happens when you are assaulted.

There is a big difference between innocent daydreaming and prolonged, intrusive staring which can escalate into verbal harassment or even sexual assault. It’s about creating a culture of respect in public spaces.

We are all paying the same fare on public transport, so why are some of us being harassed and intimidated?

Plan International UK conducted a survey of 1,515 girls and young women aged 12 to 21.

From this, 37 per cent were found to have experienced public sexual harassment on a form of public transport.

In London, 41 per cent of women have made changes to their clothing, commutes or what time they travel on the Underground in an effort to avoid sexual harassment.

Imagine being a schoolgirl on a train and a man comes up to you and starts looking you up and down, refusing to look away. You leave the carriage and he follows. It is terrifying and we receive hundreds of testimonies like these monthly.

Staring often goes hand in hand with other forms of sexual harassment and it is impossible to separate it. As a woman, you know when someone is innocently staring into space and when they are fixated on your boobs and being intimidating.

The TfL campaign is a step in the right direction – but so much more needs to be done.

We are campaigning for an overall legal framework around public sexual harassment so it is clear what is, and what isn’t, acceptable in our society. We have laws against dropping cigarette ends on the ground but none against this type of harassment of schoolgirls.

As well as education in schools, we are calling for better lighting on public transport, easier access to phone charging ports and free wifi on trains, as well as compulsory staff training on how to deal with public sexual harassment. We must make these spaces safer for everyone."

No, says Lois McLatchie

Lois is writer for a legal advocacy organisation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdmsC_0eg9WCJT00
Lois doesn't think staring should be criminalised Credit: adf.uk

"HAVE a pair of eyes ever made you feel uncomfortable on the Tube? For me, a woman who frequently uses public transport, they most certainly have.

But there’s another pair of eyes recently that have been making me feel even more uneasy. They belong to the poster from the British Transport Police.

The text underneath this reads: “Intrusive staring of a sexual nature is sexual harassment and is not tolerated.”

A ban on “upskirting”, I can absolutely support. A ban on inappropriate touching on a train? Sign me up. But criminalising staring? Come on.

Certainly, a stare can feel uncomfortable. But what really makes this no-contact, silent act sexual harassment? It could be possible that even I have innocently looked a little too long at a stranger across from me on the Bakerloo Line, as I zone out to a podcast.

As a young female, I’d more than likely be able to explain myself away.

An older man, particularly if they are unkempt or “neurodiverse” might not be so readily excused.

The problem with criminalising what we interpret as “bad staring” is that we leave it to police officers to decipher who is staring “innocently” and who is staring “intrusively”.

Innocence is in the eye of the beholder as it is not really about the stare but how it is perceived, as there may have been no ill-intent. To make a judgment, police officers would literally have to achieve the impossible – to read the thoughts of the passenger behind the gaze.

And even if the internal monologue was inappropriate for polite company, we are no longer policing actions, but thoughts.

To do this would be creating “thought crimes” and impossible to implement. It isn’t going to help end real sexual harassment.

It isn’t going to help end real sexual harassment. Ending the mistreatment and objectification of women surely starts with better educational policies, or tackling growing porn addictions in society.

With a bit of imagination we can do far better. But if you are on the train, make sure you imagine with your eyes shut.

Big Brother is watching.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Women asking to drop domestic abuse cases over delays

WARNING - This story contains graphic images of the results of violence. The report said women were not properly protected by Non-Harassment Orders and repeated bail breaches by the accused were being ignored. The victims' experiences were collated by Victim Support, Women's Aid, Rape Crisis Scotland, Children 1st and specialist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
psychologytoday.com

Unloved Daughters: Recognizing Your Mother's Cruelty

Because children normalize maternal abuse, it may be difficult for an adult daughter to recognize her mistreatment. A daughter's continuing need for her mother's love and support often leads to years of trying to cope and "fix" the problem. Recognition is often sparked by the intervention of a third party,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Page Six

TikTok dancer’s family claims she’s ‘victim’ of LA-based ‘cult’: ‘We’re living in fear’

A TikToker has allegedly been inducted into a Los Angeles cult that targets dancers, her family claimed in a now-viral video. Miranda Derrick, whose maiden name is Wilking, has not spoken to her family since January of last year, Derrick’s sister and parents allege in a tearful Instagram video that has gone viral and sparked myriad “conspiracy theories.” In 2021, Derrick joined the entertainment management firm 7M Films, which some on TikTok claim doubles as the Shekinah Church, a Pentecostal religious sect that people believe is a cult. Derrick’s sister, Melanie Wilking, spoke at length alongside parents Kelly and Dean Wilking in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Objectification#Boobs#Tfl#Plan International Uk
Slate

Help! My Friend’s “Perfect” New Boyfriend Just Made a Disturbing Argument About Women.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Cassandra: My best friend “Sara” has fallen head over heels for this guy, “Richard.” On paper, Richard seems like a great guy. He’s witty, a great conversationalist, has a good career, and he’s pretty good looking. But he’s got some serious red flags that Sara can’t seem to see.
RELATIONSHIPS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

How to avoid falling for a Tinder swindler or a fake German heiress

What if that Tinder match you're starting to fall for - or that new friend you've made - is really a scammer?. The Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler" shows how Shimon Hayut (who went by the name "Simon Leviev" and pretended to be the son of a billionaire diamond tycoon) allegedly scammed Tinder users out of millions of dollars. (Tinder has since banned him from the dating platform, and the Leviev family is suing Hayut for claiming to be the son of Lev Leviev.) "Inventing Anna," also on Netflix, tells the story of Anna Sorokin, who went by the name Anna Delvey as she posed as a wealthy German heiress trying to build a social club in New York - defrauding friends, banks and other investors in the process.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
Daily Mail

Wicked stepmothers (and fathers) are real! People reveal the VERY shocking texts they've received - including a daughter who was told her tattoo causes 'marital distress'

Evil stepparents sound like the stuff of fairytales, but these texts prove that they're very real. People from around the world have taken to social media to share the most shocking text messages that they've received from their parents' partners, with the best examples shared in a gallery by Bored Panda.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Texas student whose face was ripped off by two rescue dogs reveals injuries: ‘It’s time to show who I am now’

A dogsitter who had most of her face torn off by two rescue dogs has chosen to reveal her injuries to the world in a bid to move forward without fear.Jacqueline Durand, 22, from Dallas in Texas, had to be put into a medical coma, resuscitated multiple times, and given major reconstructive surgery after being mauled by dogs she had been asked to look after just before Christmas last year.The two dogs had previously been "lovely" to her but immediately attacked her when she opened the door, dragging her into the living room and tearing off her nose, ears, lips...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
351K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy