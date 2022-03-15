ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Students protest outside Meadowbrook High School

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 1 day ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Around 100 Meadowbrook High School students walked out of class Tuesday afternoon to protest the way the Chesterfield school handled a matter involving an interaction between a student and teacher. The student claims the teacher used a derogatory term in class.

The protest lasted about 30 minutes before students went back inside the building.

When asked about the protest and the reason behind it, Chesterfield Schools responded with the message the principal sent to Meadowbrook families:

I wanted to reach out to you about an event that occurred today at our school.

During fourth period, a group of students left the building, but remained on campus, as part of a peaceful protest. The students shared that this action was in response to a previous concern regarding a staff member. When the protest ended, students who participated were allowed to return to the building and attend class, and the remainder of the day continued as usual.

While I am not able to share details regarding personnel matters, I want you to know that as your principal, it is very important to me that students are able to share their concerns and feel that they are being heard. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me. As always, I appreciate your continued partnership.

The Chesterfield School system has not yet provided additional information about the protest.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 18

Ronni R
22h ago

Meadowbrook is a lost school very sad at what it has become, you can't even go to football games because of fights and gun fire

James Malloy
1d ago

This article is more like a notification of what transpired. Beyond that it is very much useless it does not give information as to the seemingly inflammatory language in which was used buy one of the educators or if you would like to call them teachers. And what type of inflammatory statement would prompt such a response from the students

Freda Beach Walker
1d ago

Well the system has taught them well how to protest! Looks like no one is in school for learning just outrage!

ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

