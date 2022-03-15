ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bells Oberon returns

By Bronson Christian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
Bell’s Oberon Ale will return for the 2022 season Monday, March 21.

“This may be a long-standing Bell’s tradition, but it also showcases an incredible amount of hard work,” said Carrie K. Yunker, Bell’s Executive Vice President. “There are so many across this state that benefit from our fans’ shared passion for this beer. To see this state come alive after a long, dreary winter, it’s truly inspiring and uplifting to see.”

Bells Brewery reports that midnight tappings of the beer will occur at bars, restaurants, and other retailers.

“As we all reach for the sun on Monday, I hope others will join me in sharing appreciation for everyone who has had a hand in making this happen,” she added. “And we may just have one other surprise to share on Monday, so stay tuned.”

More information on Oberon, events, and more can be found on bellsbeer.com .

