ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Will suspended attorney be kicked off Kenton County ballot?

By Dan Monk
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KVUs_0eg9Uq6l00

A Kenton County judge will be asked to invalidate attorney Ben Dusing's candidacy for family court judge due to his temporary suspension by Kentucky’s Supreme Court last month.

Dusing declined to comment on the filing in Kenton County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe said it’s too late to remove Dusing from the ballot, but votes cast for him can be invalidated if a judge sides with petitioner, Brian Halloran.

“It’s unprecedented,” Summe said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Dusing was suspended Feb. 24, following a three-month review of allegations that he threatened two Northern Kentucky attorneys and used amphetamines during a federal criminal trial in New York.

Halloran argued in a 17-page petition that Dusing “is not qualified” to be a candidate for Kenton County Family Court because he is no longer “a licensed, active attorney in good standing with the Kentucky Bar Association.” His petition seeks an injunction preventing the Kenton County Board of Elections from “printing or counting any ballots” cast for Dusing.

Summe said ballots have not been printed but they have been certified by the Kentucky Secretary of State. That means voters are likely to see Dusing’s name on the May 17 primary regardless of the petition. But if Halloran prevails, any vote cast for Dusing would be invalidated and the two remaining candidates on the ballot would advance to the general election in November, Summe said.

RELATED
NKY attorney suspended by Kentucky Supreme Court, Ohio suspension pending

Comments / 2

Related
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Ross Schools putting levy on August ballot

The Ohio Dept. of Education sent the district a precautionary fiscal emergency letter in Dec. 2021. If the district does not come up with necessary funding, it will be declared officially in fiscal emergency and an external governing body will take control.
ROSS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
County
Kenton County, KY
State
New York State
Kenton County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Ohio VA center on chopping block

The Asset and Infrastructure Review report is expected to include a range of recommendations from realignments and expansions of community-based medical treatment facilities to possible medical center closures. Chillicothe VA Medical Center could be one of the facilities closing.
OHIO STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy