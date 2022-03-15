ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Mexican border governor arrested in write-in scandal

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQ5Ms_0eg9UelH00

The former governor of Mexico’s border state of Nuevo Leon was arrested Tuesday for allegedly submitting illegal signatures for his 2018 write-in presidential bid.

Former governor Jaime Rodríguez was the first independent candidate to ever win a statehouse in Mexico when he won in Nuevo Leon, across the border from Texas, in 2015. He left office in 2021. The state includes the northern industrial hub of Monterrey.

Rodríguez is better known by his nickname, “Bronco,” which means “wild horse,” and he cultivated the image of an untamed, plain-spoken outsider.

But the charges he was arrested on Tuesday are related to his unsuccessful presidential bid in 2018. He got on the ballot as a write-in candidate, even though electoral authorities determined that many of the signatures he submitted were improperly obtained.

The electoral crimes prosecutors' office in Nuevo Leon said Rodríguez was arrested for electoral crimes and would be held for arraignment at a local prison pending a hearing.

Federal electoral officials said Rodríguez submitted over 2 million signatures to get on the presidential ballot, but over 800,000 were invalid, including 7,044 dead people.

They also said he had state employees collect signatures during their working hours, and improperly funded the signature-collecting effort.

Nuevo Leon has been Mexico’s breeding ground for strange and cutting-edge politics in recent years.

Rodríguez won the governorship in 2015 with an internet-based campaign with a stallion logo, featuring videos showing him galloping on horses. He later ran unsuccessfully for president.

His successor, current Gov. Samuel Garcia, won largely thanks to his glamorous but off-message social media influencer wife, and their appearances with music stars. The loser of that race saw her chances fade after video emerged of her in a coaching session with NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

Comments / 0

Related
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Politics#Monterrey#Prison#Ex Mexican
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mexican army moves in on drug lord's home town

The Mexican army has taken control of the hometown of a powerful drug lord in the state of Michoacán, west Mexico. Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes - known as "El Mencho" - was born in the town of Naranjo de Chila, Aguililla, and is wanted in Mexico and the US. Landmines...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Video appears to shows more than a dozen men lined up outside funeral service and executed by cartel gunmen in Mexico

Mexicans were left wondering what happened to more than a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen toting assault rifles. In a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in the western state of Michoacan and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mexico’s President Wants Jalisco’s CJNG Cartel to Change Its Name

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president has asked that the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel do him a solid by changing its name. The proposed rebrand—removing the name of the western Mexican state of Jalisco—would be really appreciated, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, because it’s affecting the image of the eponymous state where the gang is based.
POLITICS
CBS News

Apparent massacre captured on video may have been shootout between rival factions of same cartel, Mexican officials say

Mexican authorities said Tuesday a suspected massacre of about a dozen men seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen may have in fact just been a shootout between rival factions of the same cartel. Ricardo Mejía, the assistant secretary of public safety, said no bodies have appeared, and bullet holes where the men were standing don't look like they were made by a firing squad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexico extradites cartel leader 'El Huevo' to the United States after his apprehension sparked an attack on American consulate and Mexican military facilities

A cartel leader responsible for overseeing a gang of assassins who unleashed terror throughout several Mexico border states has been extradited to the United States. Juan Treviño, who is also known as 'El Huevo or 'The Egg,' was turned over to U.S. federal agents at the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

577K+
Followers
142K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy