WATCH: Schaal Skycam catches Venus at sunrise

By Amber Alexander
 1 day ago

Our Adventureland camera captured Venus, the sunrise, the fog, and then the sunshine today! At the beginning of the video you’ll see Venus on the right of the screen around dawn this morning. As the sun rose around 7:30, fog developed and became very dense. Once the fog lifted, sunshine warmed temperatures into the 50s this afternoon.

