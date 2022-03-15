ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge Asked if He’s Vaccinated, Dodges Question

By Joseph Salvador
Unvaccinated Mets and Yankees players are not allowed to play in home games.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday and didn’t directly respond. Instead, he side-stepped the question and his vaccination status is unclear.

“I’m so focused on just getting through the first game of spring training,” he said. “We’ll cross that bridge whenever the time comes, but right now so many things can change so I’m not really too worried about that right now.”

The question was also put in context of the current situation professional athletes in New York City find themselves in. Both Mets and Yankees players who are unvaccinated are not allowed to play home games in due to the executive order passed in August. This is the same order that has kept Nets point guard Kyrie Irving from playing home games.

Judge saying “so many things can change” might be in reference to New York City loosening the vaccination mandate for athletes. New York City mayor Eric Adams removed the vaccine requirements for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues on March 7, but the private sector mandate still prohibits athletes from competing.

The Yankees’ home opener will be on April 7 at 1:05 p.m. against the Red Sox.

FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies find their new centerfielder in old friend

Odubel Herrera was done with the Philadelphia Phillies. After his domestic violence suspension in 2019, and a suspension that took up the remainder of the year, he was persona non grata in Philadelphia. Herrera did not appear in the majors at all in 2020 and began the 2021 campaign in Triple-A as the Phillies were just waiting for his contract to expire.
FanSided

Braves caught Freddie Freeman off-guard with Matt Olson trade

The New York Post reported that Freddie Freeman and his team were caught off-guard by the Atlanta Braves decision to trade for Oakland A’s Matt Olson. The Matt Olson trade to Atlanta seemed to shock all involved, as even Olson seemed a little awestruck as he reacted to the “bittersweet” move back home to Georgia.
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson gets brutally honest on beef with Gerrit Cole after trade to Yankees

The New York Yankees made a trade splash when they acquired Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. One of the first reactions from Yankees fans was one of surprise, as not many expected Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa to be trade targets of the club. However, another initial reaction was one of curiosity. How would Donaldson, who called out Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for his perceived role in the sticky substance scandal in baseball last season, fit into the clubhouse? Donaldson answered some of those questions on Monday ahead of New York’s first official Spring Training workout, as reported by Pete Caldera of northjersey.com.
ClutchPoints

Matt Olson’s instant reaction to trade to Braves

The Atlanta Braves made a blockbuster MLB trade on Monday to bring first baseman Matt Olson to the organization, offloading a haul of top prospects to the Oakland Athletics. After the news of the trade broke, Olson spoke to reporters and broke down his emotions about leaving Oakland and joining a World Series contender.
247Sports

New York Mets star Pete Alonso's wife posts video of car accident scene

New York Mets star Pete Alonso escaped a vehicle accident over the weekend without injury after his truck flipped three times before coming to a crashing halt. Alonso's wife, Haley, posted a video from the aftermath Monday on Instagram showing the damage to the first baseman's truck. Alonso said Monday...
Popculture

Atlanta Braves Make Blockbuster Trade That Impacts Freddie Freeman's Future

It looks like Freddie Freeman will be moving on from the Atlanta Braves. On Monday, the Braves announced they have made a trade with the Oakland Athletics, acquiring the first Baseman Matt Olson in exchange for top prospects catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Christan Pache, 2021 first-round pick Ryan Cusick and Minor League pitcher Joey Estes. Olson will replace Freeman who has been with the Braves since 2010.
Albany Herald

Home of the Brave: What's next for Freddie Freeman?

First baseman Freddie Freeman remained unsigned Monday but the Atlanta Braves appear to be moving forward as defending World Series champions without him. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said the deal he executed to acquire Oakland A's All-Star Matt Olson for multiple prospects was more emotional than any transaction in his career.
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: Here’s how Astros pulled him back in

Carlos Correa, the top free agent shortstop on the market, is suddenly favored to head back to the Houston Astros. Here’s how that came to be. Correa’s contract demands haven’t done him any favors on the free agent market, at least not with opposing front offices, even though he’s worth the asking price. A decade-long deal is tough to come by in this free agent environment, unless you’re Corey Seager.
ClutchPoints

Braves add former Astros World Series champ on 2-year deal

The Atlanta Braves had a busy offseason. They have been one of the most popular teams when it comes to free agent rumors and marquee trades, but on Tuesday it was announced that the team signed a player who will not steal many headlines. However, this player could end being an underrated pickup in the long run.
FOX Sports

Josh Donaldson helps Yankees, but Twins got best of big deal

Most trades nowadays are some version of "big-leaguer for assortment of prospects," so whenever two clubs pull off a blockbuster deal composed entirely of MLB players, it’s a refreshing change of pace. That's what happened Sunday, when the New York Yankees acquired infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and...
FanSided

Twins’ plan for Gary Sánchez proves Yankees were wrong all along

Gary Sánchez is no longer a member of the New York Yankees. Fans undoubtedly wish him well for the remainder of his career, but there’s no denying the reality of the situation: Sánchez was just no longer good — or at least adequate enough for the expectations placed upon him and/or what the Yankees were trying to accomplish.
NBC Sports

Here is the Phillies' 2022 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise nine Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, March 19 against the Blue Jays and ending April 5 against the Pirates, three days before the Phillies open the regular season at home against the A's. Here are the nine (all game times...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

