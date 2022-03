With Frank Martin out as South Carolina men’s basketball coach, here is a list of possible replacements for the Gamecocks:. Boynton played at South Carolina from 2000-04 and was part of the Gamecocks’ 2004 NCAA tournament team. He was an assistant at Wofford, Coastal Carolina and spent four years on the Gamecocks coaching staff from 2008-13. He had a part in South Carolina landing one of its best recruiting classes in recent history in the summer of 2010, bringing in a class ranked No. 17 in the country according to Scout.com, No. 22 per Rivals and No. 25 class according to ESPN.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO