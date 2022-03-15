ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Caleres Shares Jump After Reporting Record Results for the Full Year

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FuimX_0eg9QxQg00

Click here to read the full article.

Caleres just had a record-breaking 2021.

The parent company to Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vince, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes and more delivered record adjusted earnings per share that were nearly double the company’s previous all-time record. Net earnings for fiscal year 2021 were $165.2 million, or adjusted earnings of $4.29 per diluted share. The company also achieved an all-time record for operating margins and set records with its fourth-quarter results as well.

“These excellent results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio of brands, the success of our advanced operating capabilities, the tremendous efforts and talents of our global associates and the significant value-enhancing transformation of the organization,” said chairman and CEO Diane Sullivan.

Shares of Caleres rose modestly after markets closed on Tuesday.

In Q4, Famous Footwear’s sales were up 8.8% compared with the same quarter in 2019, which management attributed to a strong portfolio of high-heat brands and products. Sales at the retail chain grew 15.9% in Q4 compared to fiscal 2020. In fiscal year 2021, Famous Footwear saw a 38.4% increase in sales year-over-year.

Throughout the past year, Famous Footwear has consistently delivered explosive growth for Caleres. Last quarter , Famous Footwear delivered its highest level of Q3 sales in history at about $495 million, which represented a 26.3% sales increase for the retailer.

Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic and Blowfish also delivered strong results in 2021, with each exceeding its Q4 levels of 2019.

“Clearly, fiscal 2021 was an exceptional year for Caleres with the company delivering record adjusted earnings per share,” said Sullivan. “Going forward, given the significant structural changes we have made across a range of critical performance areas, including financial, operational, marketing and logistics, we expect our operating margin rate, return on sales and gross margin rate will exceed historical averages.”

Taking into account inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, Caleres expects consolidated sales to be flat or up 3% in fiscal year 2022, with earnings per diluted share between $3.75 and $4, which represents a 75% increase above pre-pandemic levels.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kanye West Cuddles Courtside With Chaney Jones in His Favorite Boots at Miami Heat Basketball Game

Click here to read the full article. It was fun night out for Kanye West and Chaney Jones. The pair was all smiles as they watched Miami Heat take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the FTX arena in Miami on Saturday. The rapper and influencer gave a masterclass in casual fashion as they sat courtside in some fashionable outfits. The new photos come a day after the duo was spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards basketball game. For the outing, West sported a black hoodie and jeans. He continued with a monochromatic aesthetic by finishing off his look...
NBA
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog

Click here to read the full article. Suri Cruise stepped out in casual and comfy style to walk her dog in New York City. While out in SoHo, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wore a pair of black flared jeans. The retro bottoms were paired with a black and white striped top with a zippered neckline. Completing Cruise’s look was an olive green puffer jacket, which featured geometric quilting for a nostalgic and easygoing take on the staple cold weather puffer. When it came to shoes, the 15-year-old opted for a classic pair of Converse sneakers. Slightly visible beneath...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Exudes Hollywood Glamour In Slinky Gold Gown at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart made an elegant arrival at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in LA. Stewart is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.” The award-winning actress graced the red carpet in a slinky gold gown. Stewart exuded Hollywood glamour by coordinating the glittery form-fitting number with soft curls that were swept to the side of her face. To further elevate the moment, the “Charlie’s Angel’s” star added a sultry smoke eye and a rosy pink lip. To ensure that the focus would be on her dress,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MyChesCo

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

WEST CHESTER, PA — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA) recently announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. “2022 is poised to be an exciting year for Verrica as we prepare to potentially launch VP-102 this summer for the treatment of molluscum, a disease affecting an estimated six million patients with no approved treatments, representing a significant market opportunity,” said Ted White, Verrica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, in keeping with our mission to develop treatments for the most significant unmet needs in medical dermatology, we are rapidly advancing LTX-315, a novel immunotherapy for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers. The first patient is expected to be dosed in the Phase 2 trial evaluating LTX-315 in basal cell carcinoma in the first quarter of 2022.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famous Footwear#Cancer
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. So what. Does that make sense?. Sorta-kinda yes. According to J.P. Morgan's...
STOCKS
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 ‘Muslin’ Is Releasing This Month

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 3 sneaker is releasing soon. Jordan Brand confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that a new “Muslin” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will hit shelves before month’s end. The Air Jordan 3 “Muslin” is equipped with a durable sail-based canvas upper unlike standard versions of the shoe that features leather. Continuing the alterations to the silhouette are the “Cement Grey” suede overlay panels on the...
APPAREL
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lennar, Williams-Sonoma and More

Here's a look at the notable stocks making moves in extended trading. Lennar - Shares of the homebuilder rose 2% after Lennar reported better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter. Lennar reported $6.20 billion in revenue, above the $6.08 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share did miss estimates, however, which the company attributed to its investment portfolio.
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Jimmy Choo Launches Jewelry With Pearls, Crystals and Monogram Pieces Inspired By Its Shoes and Bags

Click here to read the full article. Anyone following the cycle of the “It” shoe knows that Jimmy Choo’s pearls have become something of a thing for anyone looking for an extra bit of decorum, from the peep-toed Sacaria sandal to the Cloud clutch, both entirely encrusted in pearly embellishment. So it’s no surprise that the brand is expanding on its idea of adornment with the launch of its own fashion jewelry collection. The line, which officially debuts tomorrow, includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings and anklets that explore not just the brand’s use of pearls but also its crystal fringe detailing,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steps Into Spring in Colorful Cheetah Print Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘GMA’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julianne Hough made a spring style statement in New York City today. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was spotted arriving at ABC Studios for a “Good Morning America” interview as she promotes her upcoming “Step Into the Movies” dance special airing March 20 on ABC. Hough made a stylish arrival in a camel trench coat. A classic coat is the ultimate spring staple. It is the ideal go-to item for the season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

The 12 Best Slippers for Plantar Fasciitis, According to a Podiatrist

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like coming home after a long day of work and kicking off your shoes to really feel relaxed. Ditto with foregoing shoes entirely during the weekend while lounging, cooking and playing at home. That is, unless you have foot pain. If you suffer from foot conditions like flat feet or heel spurs, walking barefoot can prove more painful than donning shoes. For anyone who has plantar fasciitis, this is particularly true....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy