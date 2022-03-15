ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tory minister claims Ukrainians ‘shout God save the Queen’ as they fire UK weapons at Russian tanks

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Ukrainian soldiers are shouting “ God save the Queen ” as they fire weapons provided by the UK at Russian tanks, a Tory minister has said.

The claim first emerged earlier this week after Ukraine ’s president Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly told Boris Johnson that troops were saying a portion of the national anthem when attacking invading Russian forces.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly repeated the claim on Tuesday as MPs took part in a debate in parliament to consider the current situation in Ukraine.

Mr Cleverly said: “We have heard anecdotally that Ukrainians are shouting ‘God save the Queen’ as they are firing those weapons at the tanks that have been sent to destroy them.

“I am very, very proud that we play an incredibly important part.”

Mr Cleverly also stressed the UK was among the first countries to provide “lethal aid” to Ukraine and stressed the importance of “British military technology” and “British military training” to the Ukrainian war effort.

His remarks came after Conservative MP James Gray said: “Would he agree with me that one of the lighter moments in an otherwise extremely bleak picture in Ukraine was the destruction of Russian tanks using one, has to presume, British NLAWs?”

The UK has so far sent 3,615 anti-tank weapons, called NLAWS - a light anti tank weapon - that is seen as vital for taking out Russian tanks.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russian bombs hit a residential area in Kyiv, including four multi-storey buildings, and caused dozens of deaths.

Mr Zelensky also warned other European nations could be targeted by Russia and admitted that Ukraine must accept it will not join Nato.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

