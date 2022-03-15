All-American first team includes three Big Ten picks, no Gonzaga

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Iowa forward Keegan Murray, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji were named Associated Press first-team All-Americans on Tuesday.

The Big Ten dominated the selections, adding one player on the second team, one on the third team and two honorable mentions.

Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the country and the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, missed out on the first team but had forward Drew Timme and freshman center Chet Holmgren named to the second team. Auburn forward Jabari Smith, Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin and Purdue guard Jaden Ivey filled out the second team.

Murray ranked fourth in the nation and first among power-conference players in scoring at 23.6 points per game. Cockburn returned to dominate the collegiate ranks for another season and averaged 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Davis burst onto the scene as a sophomore, improving from 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in a reserve role last season to 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2021-22.

Tshiebwe averages 17.0 points and leads the nation with 15.1 rebounds. He could become the first player from a power-conference team to finish a season averaging at least 16 points and 15 rebounds since Bill Walton did so for UCLA in 1972-73.

Agbaji led Kansas to the Big 12 regular season and conference titles with 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The full list of selections is listed below:

First team

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Second team

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Third team

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Walker Kessler, Auburn

James Akinjo, Baylor

JD Notae, Arkansas

Honorable mention

David Roddy, Colorado State

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Tari Eason, LSU

Zach Edey, Purdue

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: