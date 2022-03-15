ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

All-American first team includes three Big Ten picks, no Gonzaga

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11F7jJ_0eg9Qs1300

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Iowa forward Keegan Murray, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji were named Associated Press first-team All-Americans on Tuesday.

The Big Ten dominated the selections, adding one player on the second team, one on the third team and two honorable mentions.

Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the country and the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, missed out on the first team but had forward Drew Timme and freshman center Chet Holmgren named to the second team. Auburn forward Jabari Smith, Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin and Purdue guard Jaden Ivey filled out the second team.

Murray ranked fourth in the nation and first among power-conference players in scoring at 23.6 points per game. Cockburn returned to dominate the collegiate ranks for another season and averaged 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Davis burst onto the scene as a sophomore, improving from 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in a reserve role last season to 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2021-22.

Tshiebwe averages 17.0 points and leads the nation with 15.1 rebounds. He could become the first player from a power-conference team to finish a season averaging at least 16 points and 15 rebounds since Bill Walton did so for UCLA in 1972-73.

Agbaji led Kansas to the Big 12 regular season and conference titles with 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The full list of selections is listed below:

First team
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Second team
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Third team
Paolo Banchero, Duke
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Walker Kessler, Auburn
James Akinjo, Baylor
JD Notae, Arkansas

Honorable mention
David Roddy, Colorado State
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Johnny Juzang, UCLA
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
Tari Eason, LSU
Zach Edey, Purdue
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

–Field Level Media

thecomeback.com

Former Duke star has bold theory on Coach K’s retirement

It was announced on Sunday that the Duke Blue Devils would be taking on the 15-seed Cal State Fullerton Titans on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Duke comes into the game as an 18.5 point favorite, but former Duke player Carlos Boozer has an interesting theory on Mike Krzyzewski, who is wrapping up his final season at Duke before assistant coach Jon Scheyer takes over the program, should the Blue Devils somehow get upset on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Archie Miller Reportedly On Verge Of New Head Coaching Job

Last year, the Indiana Hoosiers basketball program fired head coach Archie Miller after four seasons in Bloomington. It appears Miller could have a new gig lined up this year. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Rhode Island is targeting Miller as the program’s next head coach. Like Indiana, Rhode...
COLLEGE SPORTS
