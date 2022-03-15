Local man promotes health as asthma and allergy season nears

The first day of spring is right around the corner, causing some to experience asthma and allergy symptoms.

The journal Nature Communications found by the end of the century, pollen season could begin 40 days earlier because of global warming. Researchers found annual pollen counts could climb by up to 250 percent.

According to the Asthma Allergy Foundation of America , more than 50 million Americans live with various types of allergies. Many having seasonal pollen allergies.

President and CEO of Asthma Allergy Foundation of America Kenneth Mendez said even though people living in Corpus Christi have the ocean breeze on their side, the change of seasons can trigger asthma and allergies.

“In the spring time, you have tree releases of pollen. And in the summer, you have grass releases of pollen from the grass. And from the fall you’ve got weeds,” Mendez said.

He added around 3,600 people die a year from asthma.

“Studies that we have done show that black Americans are three times more likely to die from asthma. And black women have the highest prevalence, highest mortality rate of any ethnic group with asthma,” said Mendez.

Clifton Pope is the founder of Health Fitness Wealth Business . He said he remembers living with severe asthma and allergies as a kid and having multiple inhalers

“I remember one of them was like a little orange one. That was like my regular maintenance one, and then I had a stronger grey one,” Pope said.

Pope said his father introduced him to exercise when he got older and, with consistent workouts, he was able to outgrow his asthma.

Pope is a health and life coach dedicating his time to helping others tell their stories about personal development and their health.

“And how they themselves continue to find ways to improve in their lives to where I can learn from them,” Pope said. “Don’t let whatever health condition it is define the narrative in your life."

Mendez said eating healthy and exercise can help better your overall health, but seeing a specialist is key to better understanding what triggers your asthma and allergies.