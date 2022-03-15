ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diddy, Shawn Mendes, Halle Bailey & More To Present At The Oscars

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwIDC_0eg9Qfmq00
Photo: Getty Images

Producers of the 94th Oscars announced a star-studded list of additional presenters for the highly-anticipated awards show at the end of this month. The announcement on Tuesday (March 15) shows that the lineup includes: Halle Bailey , Sean “Diddy” Combs , Jamie Lee Curtis , Woody Harrelson , Samuel L. Jackson , Shawn Mendes , Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross .

That list joins several previously-announced Oscars presenters, including Ruth E. Carter , Kevin Costner , Anthony Hopkins , Lily James , Daniel Kaluuya , Zoë Kravitz , Mila Kunis , Lady Gaga , J ohn Leguizamo , Simu Liu , Rami Malek , Lupita Nyong’o , Rosie Perez , Chris Rock , Naomi Scott , Wesley Snipes , Uma Thurman , John Travolta and Yuh-Jung Youn .

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. It will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. Producers plan to continue making announcements in the coming weeks. Officials previously announced that Regina Hall , Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars this year, marking the first time for each of the three hosts. Hall, Schumer and Sykes said they “want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

The 94th Academy Awards will make a comeback this year after last year’s show was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Find the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations — and how to stream every Best Picture nominee — here .

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Injured, Misses Big Oscar Event

Nicole Kidman has been a mainstay during the 2022 awards season thanks to her performance as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, but she was surprisingly nowhere to be found during Monday's Oscars nominees luncheon event. She recently suffered an injury and is reportedly recovering at her Nashville home. Being the Ricardos earned Kidman her fifth Oscar nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

First Oscar presenters revealed! Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, snubbed star Lady Gaga and The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz lead first batch of presenters announced for Hollywood’s biggest night

Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga were among the initial list of presenters announced for the 94th Academy Awards on Thursday. The trio of A-listers will be joined by Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the 2021 ceremony for the acclaimed drama Minari.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Naomi Scott
Person
Zo Kravitz
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Shawn Mendes
Person
John Travolta
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Lily James
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Ruth E. Carter
Person
Wesley Snipes
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Wanda Sykes
NME

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunite at the SAG Awards

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have reunited in public following the success of A Star Is Born a few years ago. The pair headed up the 2018 reboot of the classic story, playing the roles of Ally and Jack, with Gaga going on to win Best Original Song at the Oscars for ‘Shallow’.
MUSIC
WHAS 11

See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Oscar Nominations#Getty Images Producers#Abc
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Lupita Nyong'o, Wesley Snipes, and More Added to List of Academy Awards Presenters

Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, the producers from this year’s Oscars, have announced a new slate of actors who were invited to present categories and awards at the ceremony later this month, including Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta. The duo also announced that in the coming weeks, more names will be selected to join the previously announced stars at the stage throughout the event.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Oscars 2022: Anthony Hopkins, Uma Thurman, More Stars Added as Presenters

And the winner is … ! The 2022 Oscars are quickly approaching, and fans are already eager to see what the star-studded night will have in store. Following the delayed 2021 ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s awards will recognize films released between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. Voting concluded shortly before Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees on February 8.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

See Kelly Ripa Transform Into Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' Character

Kelly Ripa sheds her daytime TV image for the drama and mystery of Lady Gaga's House of Gucci character Patrizia Reggiani as she transforms for the Live with Kelly and Ryan's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films. The talk show released a brief teaser clip from the upcoming episode, which is scheduled to premiere the day after this year's Oscars ceremony.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Sentinel

Lady Gaga is Oscar presenter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga might have missed out on an Oscar nomination for her turn in “House of Gucci,” but she’ll still be gracing the stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 27. Gaga will be one of the presenters at the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Everyone is making jokes about John Travolta’s ‘Adele Dazeem’ moment as actor is announced as presenter again

John Travolta has been announced as one of the celebrities who will be presenting awards at the Oscars – and everyone is making the same joke.Eight years ago, Travolta spectacularly mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the Oscars, ahead of her performance of the song “Let it Go” from Frozen.The Pulp Fiction star introduced her as “the wickedly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem”, spawning parody Twitter accounts and even an “Adele Dazeem Name Generator”, turning Jared Leto into “Jed Lopeez” and Matthew McConaughey into “Michael Mozaleen”.Many Twitter users have been looking back on the moment, with one person...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

148K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy