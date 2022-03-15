Diddy, Shawn Mendes, Halle Bailey & More To Present At The Oscars

Photo: Getty Images

Producers of the 94th Oscars announced a star-studded list of additional presenters for the highly-anticipated awards show at the end of this month. The announcement on Tuesday (March 15) shows that the lineup includes: Halle Bailey , Sean “Diddy” Combs , Jamie Lee Curtis , Woody Harrelson , Samuel L. Jackson , Shawn Mendes , Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross .

That list joins several previously-announced Oscars presenters, including Ruth E. Carter , Kevin Costner , Anthony Hopkins , Lily James , Daniel Kaluuya , Zoë Kravitz , Mila Kunis , Lady Gaga , J ohn Leguizamo , Simu Liu , Rami Malek , Lupita Nyong’o , Rosie Perez , Chris Rock , Naomi Scott , Wesley Snipes , Uma Thurman , John Travolta and Yuh-Jung Youn .

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. It will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. Producers plan to continue making announcements in the coming weeks. Officials previously announced that Regina Hall , Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars this year, marking the first time for each of the three hosts. Hall, Schumer and Sykes said they “want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

The 94th Academy Awards will make a comeback this year after last year’s show was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Find the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations — and how to stream every Best Picture nominee — here .