There were times, in the dark and desperate days before Franz Ferdinand, when Alex Kapranos went full Leatherface. “I had to dress up in an orange American prisoner outfit with a muzzle on my face, holding a chainsaw with the chain taken off it,” the Franz singer says, recalling his strangest pre-fame job as an interactive actor in a “static ghost train” in Glasgow called Terror Under the Arches. “I’d start it up and chase terrified Glaswegians out of the arches. For the first couple of months or so it was the most amazing job I’d ever had, I was...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO